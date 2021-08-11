Israeli Foreign Minister on First Visit to Morocco

Highlights
The foreign minister is the first Israeli official to Visit Morocco in 20 years.
Israeli media said that Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on a two-day official visit to Morocco on Wednesday.
The visit is the first by Israel’s top diplomat since 2003- two decades.
JUST IN: Israel's foreign minister on first visit to Morocco in two decades— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 11, 2021
The FM is expected to inaugurate the Israeli Liaison Office in Rabat, The Times of Israel reported.
Lapid will also meet with the local Jewish community members in Casablanca.
