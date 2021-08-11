Israeli Foreign Minister on First Visit to Morocco

Israeli media said that Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on a two-day official visit to Morocco on Wednesday.

The visit is the first by Israel’s top diplomat since 2003- two decades.

The FM is expected to inaugurate the Israeli Liaison Office in Rabat, The Times of Israel reported.

Lapid will also meet with the local Jewish community members in Casablanca.

