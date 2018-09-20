Israel Frees Palestinian Poet Darin Tatour From Jail

The Israeli authorities released Palestinian poet, Darin Tatour from jail. (Twitter)

The Israeli authorities released Palestinian poet, Darin Tatour, on Thursday after she completed two months out of her original five month sentence.

The Israeli authorities reduced Tatour's five month sentence by three months, during which she was held in detention.

Following the decision, Tatour was released from the Israeli Damun prison, in the Haifa district in northern Isarel, where she completed the two month sentence.



Upon her release, Tatour said "After three years of suffering, imprisonment and house arrest, I finally feel happy."



She added "I have gained my freedom and I will continue to write. All my suffering was due to a poem I wrote and it saddens me that they (Israeli authorities) imprisoned me for writing the poem."



In July, the Israeli Magistrate Court of Nazareth sentenced Tatour to prison after the Israeli prosecution accused her of "incitement and supporting a terrorist organization" for writing a poem criticizing the Israeli occupation and posting it on her personal page on Facebook.

