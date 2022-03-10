Israeli General Kohavi Visits in Bahrain

ALBAWABA - Israeli Military Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi arrived in Bahrain on Wednesday. He arrived in Manama, the capital of the Kingdom where he held high-level meeting with Bahraini officials.
This is his first official visit. He was received by Chief of Staff of the Bahraini Defense Force Theyab Bin Saqer Al-Noaimi, according to the Xinhua news agency.
The social media has reported his visit extensively. He traveled alongside Tal Kelman, the commander in charge of Iran affairs it was underlined.
