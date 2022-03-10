  1. Home
  3. Israeli General Kohavi Visits in Bahrain

March 10th, 2022
Manama
Manama (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA -  Israeli Military Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi arrived in Bahrain on Wednesday. He arrived in Manama, the capital of the Kingdom where he held high-level meeting with Bahraini officials. 

This is his first official visit.  He was received by Chief of Staff of the Bahraini Defense Force Theyab Bin Saqer Al-Noaimi, according to the Xinhua news agency.

The social media has reported his visit extensively. He traveled alongside Tal Kelman, the commander in charge of Iran affairs it was underlined. 

 

