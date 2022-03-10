Israeli General Kohavi Visits in Bahrain

ALBAWABA - Israeli Military Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi arrived in Bahrain on Wednesday. He arrived in Manama, the capital of the Kingdom where he held high-level meeting with Bahraini officials.

Jerusalem: Israeli Military Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi arrived in Manama on Wednesday for a first official visit to Bahrain. He was received by Chief of Staff of the Bahraini Defense Force Theyab Bin Saqer Al-Noaimi, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by Israel Defen pic.twitter.com/wjuNbBOI8g — Deccan News (@Deccan_Cable) March 10, 2022

This is his first official visit. He was received by Chief of Staff of the Bahraini Defense Force Theyab Bin Saqer Al-Noaimi, according to the Xinhua news agency.

The #Israeli Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi landed in #Bahrain for a first official trip to the Gulf state. pic.twitter.com/YnsTivKBdr — Southern Africa Eye (@eye_southern) March 9, 2022

The social media has reported his visit extensively. He traveled alongside Tal Kelman, the commander in charge of Iran affairs it was underlined.