Israeli gunboats versus Gaza fishermen

Israeli navy today targeted Palestinian fishermen sailing offshore al-Waha and al-Sudaniya areas, northwest of Gaza city, according to WAFA correspondent.

He said that fishermen were sailing offshore the areas when Israeli naval boats opened heavy machine gunfire toward them, forcing them to flee for their safety.

If you are a Gaza fisherman you have to worry about the Israeli army: shooting at you, stealing your boats, barring access to most of the sea, and now, cutting off the only market it was kind enough to let you have. #effectivecontrol https://t.co/EkhmupYuTs. — Mike S. Omer-Man (@MikeOmerMan) November 10, 2022

Fourteen years following the Israeli “disengagement” from Gaza, Israel has not actually disengaged from Gaza; it still maintains control of its land borders, access to the sea and airspace.

Two million Palestinians live the Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to a punishing and crippling Israeli blockade for 12 years and repeated onslaughts that have heavily damaged much of the enclave’s infrastructure.

Gaza’s 2-million population remains under “remote control” occupation and a strict siege, which has destroyed the local economy, strangled Palestinian livelihoods, plunged them into unprecedented rates of unemployment and poverty, and cut off from the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories and the wider world.

Gaza remains occupied territory, having no control over its borders, territorial waters or airspace. Meanwhile, Israel upholds very few of its responsibilities as the occupying power, failing to provide for the basic needs of Palestinian civilians living in the territory.

Every two in three Palestinians in Gaza is a refugee from lands inside what is now Israel. That government forbids them from exercising their right to return as enshrined in international law because they are not Jews.