  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israeli gunboats versus Gaza fishermen

Israeli gunboats versus Gaza fishermen

Published November 17th, 2022 - 10:37 GMT
Gaza fishermen
A Palestinian fisherman throws a rope to form a convoy with another boat, off the coastline of Gaza City, on September 22, 2021. (AFP )

Israeli navy today targeted Palestinian fishermen sailing offshore al-Waha and al-Sudaniya areas, northwest of Gaza city, according to WAFA correspondent.

He said that fishermen were sailing offshore the areas when Israeli naval boats opened heavy machine gunfire toward them, forcing them to flee for their safety.

Fourteen years following the Israeli “disengagement” from Gaza, Israel has not actually disengaged from Gaza; it still maintains control of its land borders, access to the sea and airspace.

Two million Palestinians live the Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to a punishing and crippling Israeli blockade for 12 years and repeated onslaughts that have heavily damaged much of the enclave’s infrastructure.

Gaza’s 2-million population remains under “remote control” occupation and a strict siege, which has destroyed the local economy, strangled Palestinian livelihoods, plunged them into unprecedented rates of unemployment and poverty, and cut off from the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories and the wider world.

Gaza remains occupied territory, having no control over its borders, territorial waters or airspace. Meanwhile, Israel upholds very few of its responsibilities as the occupying power, failing to provide for the basic needs of Palestinian civilians living in the territory.

Every two in three Palestinians in Gaza is a refugee from lands inside what is now Israel. That government forbids them from exercising their right to return as enshrined in international law because they are not Jews.

Tags:GazaWest BankIsrael

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2022 Palestine News & Information Agency (WAFA). All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...