Israeli Injures 14 Palestinians in 35th Friday of Gaza Protests

Palestinians react to tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest on November 23, 2018 in Gaza. (MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)

14 Palestinians were injured by Israeli live ammunition during the 35th Friday of "The Great March of Return" mass protests along the eastern borders of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Hundreds of Palestinian protesters arrived at the eastern borders of Gaza to participate in the 35th Friday of protests, demanding the right of return and breaking the nearly 12-year Israeli siege.

A Ma'an reporter said that Israeli forces repeatedly opened fire towards the protesters and injured at least 14 Palestinians.

"The Great March of Return" protests were launched on March 30th by thousands of Palestinian civilians in Gaza -- which has suffered from a decade-long Israeli siege -- who took to the borders to demand their right of return as refugees to their original homelands, now in present-day Israel.

