Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked in Morocco

ALBAWABA - Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked is to start a visit to Morocco, Monday.

The Lebanese daily Annahar reports the Shaked will visit Morocco Monday for a diplomatic visit and will have a series of meeting with the Ministers of Interior, Foreign Affairs, Planning ans Economy. She will also meet other officials in the Kingdom.

The daily adds, based on Israeli sources that Shaked will sign agreements to recruit workers in construction and nursing to go and work in Israel.