Israeli Jets Hit Hamas Positions in Gaza Killing 1 Palestinian, Injuring 3 Others

Israeli air force have struck Hamas bases in Gaza leaving one Palestinian killed, 3 wounded. (AFP/ File)

Israeli jets struck Hamas positions in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Israeli army spokesperson confirmed.



The Hamas positions were responsible for launching incendiary kites and balloons into Israel.



Palestinian reports also stated an aircraft attacked balloon launchers east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.



According to the Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, there is one person dead and at least three injured.



The Israeli army statement affirmed that Israel's defense forces will continue to act intensively against terror activity led by Hamas.





