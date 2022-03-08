  1. Home
Israeli Keeps up The Pressure Against The Vienna Iran Nuclear Deal Till The Last Minute

Published March 8th, 2022
ALBAWABA - Its all set for signing but Israel continues to wage war on the Nuclear deal that is said to be signed anytime now in Vienna between Iran and the 5+1 powers that includes the United States which is re-entering the accord after ex-president Donald Trump took Washington out of it in 2018.

Israel is keeping the pressure up even at the last minute when the deal is to be presented for signing.


