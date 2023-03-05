Israeli minister retracts "destructive statements" about Palestine

ALBAWABA - Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich began to retract his recent statements on Palestine, during which he called for the erasure of a Palestinian village, which sparked international anger and condemnation.

On Wednesday, Smotrich said that the Palestinian village of Hawara, which was recently attacked by Israel Defense Forces, should be "erased".

The Israeli minister did not apologize for his controversial remarks, but only said that the word may "have been chosen in a bad way".

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has twice clarified that he did not mean innocents should be harmed when he said that the Palestinian village should be "wiped out."

"The village of Hawara must be wiped out," Smotrich said. "I think the State of Israel should do it and not, God forbid, ordinary individuals."

Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said his comments earlier this week to "wipe out" the Palestinian town of Huwara was a "slip of the tongue"

His statements were made after Davidi Ben Zion, deputy head of the Shmron Settlement Council, called in a post he wrote on his Twitter account, for erasing Hawara as well. A tweet that impressed Smotrich.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, condemned Smotrich's statements, describing them as incitement to violence and hostility.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price called on the Israeli prime minister to disavow Smotrich's remarks. He described the statements as "disgusting".

In a statement, the French Foreign Ministry condemned the statements as unacceptable, irresponsible and not worthy of attention.

مطالبات بتحقيق مع وزير المالية الإسرائيلي بتسلئيل سموتريتش لـ"تسببه بجرائم #حرب" pic.twitter.com/pLQqCJZPbe — ANADOLU AGENCY (AR) (@aa_arabic) March 2, 2023

Arab countries, including Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, also condemned the Israeli minister's remarks.