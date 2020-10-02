Israeli Mossad Spy Chief in Bahrain, Discuss Normalization Process

The head of Israel's spy agency Mossad met Thursday with Bahraini officials to discuss topics of mutual interest and strengthening cooperation between the two countries, according to official media.

National Intelligence Agency President Adel bin Khalifa Al-Fadhel and Strategic Security Bureau Chairman Shaikh Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Khalifa welcomed Yossi Cohen upon his arrival in the capital Manama, the official Bahrain News Agency reported.



The two sides stressed the importance of the declaration recently signed between Bahrain and Israel, saying it would pave the way for future cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

They also underlined that the declaration would significantly contribute to enhancing stability and ensuring peace across the region.

On Sept. 15, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed US-brokered normalization agreements with Israel at the White House, ignoring Palestine’s objection.

Palestinians have decried the normalization agreements as a betrayal of their struggle against the decades-long Israeli occupation of their lands.

