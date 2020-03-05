Israeli MPs Gang up on Netanyahu to Remove Him From Power

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sufffered a blow on Thursday afternoon when Yisrael Beytenu leaer Avigdor Liberman endorsed Blue and White leader Benny Gantz's efforts to pass a law that would prevent an indicted MK from forming a government.

Liberman's endorsement gave the bill a majority, with the support of all 62 MKs who are not in Netanyahu's right-wing bloc. Liberman said he would also back term limits for prime ministers.

Speaking at a meeting of the MKs in his right-wing bloc on Thursday, the prime minister said the effort to pass the bill would undermine democracy. The leaders of the parties in his bloc vowed to remain united and insist that only Netanyahu form the next government.

"This is an effort to divide the nation when we are facing serious challenges like the corona crisis," Netanyahu said in the part of the meeting that was open to the press.

"There are also opportunities like US President Donald Trump's plan that require us to be united and respect the will of the people."After the press was asked to leave the room, Netanyahu upgraded his attack on Gantz, saying that he was worse than Iranian Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei.

"In Iran, they disqualify candidates before their elections, but here Gantz is doing it after an election despite the results," Netanyahu said. The Knesset reconvenes on Monday, March 16.