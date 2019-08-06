Israel Carries Out 75 Violations Against Palestinians in July

Israeli occupation authorities committed more than 75 attacks and violations against al-Aqsa and Ibrahimi Mosques last month, according to an official Palestinian report.

Issued by the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, the report said that occupation forces stormed more than once Bab al-Rahma in al-Aqsa Mosque and took out their contents, in a move to regain control over them.

The report pointed out that in July, one of the settlers prayed in the courtyard of the Dome of the Rock in al-Aqsa, and other settlers repeatedly tried to perform Talmudic rituals and prayers, especially in the area of Bab al-Rahma.





Israeli occupation forces also tried to evacuate the mosque and intimidate people from entering it by detaining and sending several visitors away.

The report noted that within the occupation’s attempts to Judaize Jerusalem and transfer embassies to it, Israel’s Foreign Minister plans to submit a draft resolution to the government which defines the transfer of embassies to Jerusalem as a national, political and strategic goal.

To achieve this goal, the Minister suggested allocating 50 million shekels as incentives to encourage countries that will transfer their embassy to Jerusalem.

The report noted that groups within the framework of the so-called “Union of Temple Organizations” called on their supporters and the settler public to participate extensively in the storming of al-Aqsa Mosque, in conjunction with the so-called “Tisha B'Av.”

Temple groups use July 17, the day of fasting, as an opportunity to Judaize the Mosque and devise Judaic programs executed by extremist groups.

Last month also, call for prayers was banned in Ibrahimi Mosque 46 times, and settlers installed fans in the Yusufiya area in a new attack on it. Other settlers installed platforms in the yards decorated with Israeli flags, and some of them went up to the roof.

The report also referred to the incursion into Nablus more than once, saying that Israel had allowed more than 30 buses carrying settlers to perform prayers at Joseph's Tomb in Nablus.

This article has been adapted from its original source.