Israeli occupation forces kill 5 Palestinians in Jericho

ALBAWABA - Five Palestinians were killed and three others were wounded during armed clashes with the Israeli occupation forces, at dawn on Monday, in Jericho.

WATCH: #BNNIsrael Reports.



According to an #Israeli military statement, a number of armed fighters were killed on Monday during a raid on a refugee camp near the #WestBank city of #Jericho aimed at capturing suspected Hamas militants.#Israel #Palestine #War pic.twitter.com/PY6MN03OI6 — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) February 6, 2023

The occupation forces stormed the Jaber camp in Jericho, under the pretext of chasing a cell that carried out a shooting attack on a restaurant in the "Vered Yericho" settlement, south of Jericho, in January.

Israeli occupation has committed yet another massacre in Jericho's Aqabat Jabr camp where 5 Palestinians were shot dead today and their bodies seized by the occupation forces, rising the death toll in Israel's attacks since the start of this year to 41. pic.twitter.com/zdnv0UR4j0 — Palestine Responds (@PalestineRespon) February 6, 2023

After the raid, an armed clash took place inside the camp. Five Palestinians died and three others were wounded. While there were no injuries among the occupation forces.

Palestinians inspect the place where 5 Palestinians got murder by the occupation forces in Aqbat Jaber refugee camp in #Jericho, pre dawn today. pic.twitter.com/ROTnEhhHBN — Palestine Electronic Forces (@PEFMISSIONS) February 6, 2023

According to the occupation statement, since the shooting took place, the Shin Bet and the Israeli Military Intelligence Division have collected intelligence information, including that the gunmen are holed up in an apartment in Aqabat Jaber camp, with the help of family members and residents of the place, and announced that they intend to continue carrying out new operations.

A Palestinian gunman opened fire on a restaurant near Jericho in the West Bank on the evening of January 28

At the time, media outlets reported that the gunman's weapon jammed, and he only succeeded in firing one bullet, and there were no injuries in the attack.