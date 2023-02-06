Israeli occupation forces kill 5 Palestinians in Jericho

  1. Home
Published February 6th, 2023 - 09:57 GMT
Israeli forces
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA - Five Palestinians were killed and three others were wounded during armed clashes with the Israeli occupation forces, at dawn on Monday, in Jericho.

The occupation forces stormed the Jaber camp in Jericho, under the pretext of chasing a cell that carried out a shooting attack on a restaurant in the "Vered Yericho" settlement, south of Jericho, in January.

After the raid, an armed clash took place inside the camp. Five Palestinians died and three others were wounded. While there were no injuries among the occupation forces.

According to the occupation statement, since the shooting took place, the Shin Bet and the Israeli Military Intelligence Division have collected intelligence information, including that the gunmen are holed up in an apartment in Aqabat Jaber camp, with the help of family members and residents of the place, and announced that they intend to continue carrying out new operations.

A Palestinian gunman opened fire on a restaurant near Jericho in the West Bank on the evening of January 28

At the time, media outlets reported that the gunman's weapon jammed, and he only succeeded in firing one bullet, and there were no injuries in the attack.

