Israeli plane touches down in Khartoum

Published February 2nd, 2023 - 09:08 GMT
Israeli plane in Sudan
A picture taken on February 20, 2022 shows an Israeli Airlines El Al Boeing 787 at the tarmac in Israel's Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, on the outskirts of Tel Aviv. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)

ALBAWABA - An Israeli plane landed in Khartoum's international airport Thursday according to latest news reports. Full details are provided by Russia Today stating that the 4X CUZ plane left Israel's Ben Gurion airport for Sudan.

The news is trending whilst suggesting the plane is part of a move by Israel and Sudan to kick-start the IS-sponsored Abraham Accords peace process made between Tel Aviv and Manama, Abu Dhabi, Rabat and Khartoum in late 2020. 

Over two years after saying it would normalize ties with Israel, Sudan is finally set to officially join the US-brokered Abraham Accords, an Israeli official told Hebrew-language media Wednesday according to the Times of Israel

Its being reported that despite the political instability that followed Sudan after 2020, including the military coup that preceded the following year, Sudan's military leaders are ready to officially sign the peace deal with Israel under the Netanyahu government. 

 

 

