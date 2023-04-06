Israeli planes bomb Gaza site

  1. Home
Published April 6th, 2023 - 07:47 GMT
(Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) planes bombed a site in Gaza Strip, in response to Fatah movement firing two missiles at Israeli settlements, in light of the growing tensions following the storm of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

A drone targeted, with at least one missile, a site in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, at dawn on Thursday, Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported.

There were no reports of injuries, while there were only material losses.

In addition, the gunboats also fired live and sound bombs towards the seashore of the town of Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Earlier, the occupation forces announced that they had detected two rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel, one of which fell inside the Strip, while the second landed in the border fence area.

Later, the Lion's Den group affiliated with Fatah claimed responsibility for firing the two rockets. This is the first time that the group announces the implementation of operations against the occupation from the Gaza Strip.

A military communiqué signed in the name of the Lion's Den said this step that this step comes "in light of the continuous violations and the continued aggression of the occupation forces against Jerusalemites."

Tension escalated when Israeli forces evacuated worshipers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque, on Wednesday evening, which resulted in dozens of injuries and arrests.

It came in the wake of clashes between the occupation forces and worshipers in the mosque, at dawn on the same day.

IDF's planes and artillery targeted at dawn on Wednesday several sites in separate areas of Gaza Strip, causing great material losses inside them. Meanwhile, it also announced that it had monitored the firing of nine rockets at southern Israel.

No injuries were recorded on either side.

