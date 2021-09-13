Israeli PM Bennett in Egypt to Meet President Sisi

Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett lands in Egypt in a first such visit by an Israeli head of government in a decade, local media sources revealed on Monday.

The Israeli leader is meeting Egyptian president Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in Sharm el-Sheikh in the Sinai Peninsula. The trip is Bennett's first official visit since taking the office.

Moreover, a statement from Cairo reported that leaders are likely to discuss "a number of bilateral issues in various fields," and "ways and efforts to revive the peace process" between Israel and the Palestinians, The Haaretz said.