Israeli PM Bennett in Egypt to Meet President Sisi

Published September 13th, 2021 - 12:52 GMT
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets President Sisi
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, on September 5, 2021. (Photo by Sebastian Scheiner / POOL / AFP)
Israeli PM Naftali Bennett meets Sisi in Egypt.

Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett lands in Egypt in a first such visit by an Israeli head of government in a decade, local media sources revealed on Monday.

The Israeli leader is meeting Egyptian president Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in Sharm el-Sheikh in the Sinai Peninsula. The trip is Bennett's first official visit since taking the office.

Moreover, a statement from Cairo reported that leaders are likely to discuss "a number of bilateral issues in various fields," and "ways and efforts to revive the peace process" between Israel and the Palestinians, The Haaretz said.

