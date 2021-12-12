  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israeli PM Naftali Bennett Starts First Visit to The UAE

Israeli PM Naftali Bennett Starts First Visit to The UAE

Published December 12th, 2021 - 09:58 GMT
Israeli PM with UAE FM in Abu Dhabi
Israeli PM with UAE FM in Abu Dhabi (AFP Photo)

Israel’s prime minister arrived in the UAE today on an official visit, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, welcomed Naftali Bennett upon his arrival at the Presidential Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

In attendance as well during the Israeli premier's arrival were Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel, and Amir Hayek, Israel's ambassador to the UAE.

Bennett's visit comes after the UAE and Israel signed an agreement, known as the Abraham Accords, to normalize ties between the two countries in August 2020.

In March, the UAE established a $10 billion fund to invest in strategic sectors in Israel,  WAM reported on Thursday.

In February, Mohammed Mahmoud Al-Khaja was sworn in as UAE’s ambassador to Israel, a month after the cabinet approved the setting up of an embassy in Tel Aviv.

Israel opened its first embassy in the Gulf in June, nine months after the historic deal between the countries.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Naftali BennettAbu DhabiUAEAbraham Accords

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...