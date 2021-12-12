Israeli PM Naftali Bennett Starts First Visit to The UAE

Israel’s prime minister arrived in the UAE today on an official visit, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, welcomed Naftali Bennett upon his arrival at the Presidential Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Video of #Israeli PM @naftalibennett’s historic arrival in #UAE, greeted by UAE Foreign Minister @ABZayed and a stunning honor guard! pic.twitter.com/0ved6I9cEr — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) December 12, 2021

In attendance as well during the Israeli premier's arrival were Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel, and Amir Hayek, Israel's ambassador to the UAE.

Bennett's visit comes after the UAE and Israel signed an agreement, known as the Abraham Accords, to normalize ties between the two countries in August 2020.

In March, the UAE established a $10 billion fund to invest in strategic sectors in Israel, WAM reported on Thursday.

PM @naftalibennett arrived in Abu Dhabi for the first official visit of an Israeli Prime Minister to the UAE, where he was received at the airport by the UAE Foreign Minister @ABZayed 🇦🇪🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/7L46Q2CXjn — Lorena Khateeb | لورينا خطيب (@kh_lorena) December 12, 2021

In February, Mohammed Mahmoud Al-Khaja was sworn in as UAE’s ambassador to Israel, a month after the cabinet approved the setting up of an embassy in Tel Aviv.

Israel opened its first embassy in the Gulf in June, nine months after the historic deal between the countries.

This article has been adapted from its original source.