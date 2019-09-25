Israeli Police Arrest Palestinian Jerusalem Affairs Minister

Israeli police arrested on Wednesday Palestinian Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Fadi al-Hadami after raiding his house in Jerusalem.

Hadami was last arrested on similar grounds in June.

Police also summoned Palestinian Authority-appointed Jerusalem governor, Adnan Gheit, for investigation.

A statement from the Fatah movement said the arrests were part of Israel’s plot to declare its control over the holy city.





Palestinian official Adnan Husseini said the arrests were meant to stop "social and cultural activities."

Israeli authorities alleged Hadami and Gheit were detained for breaking a law prohibiting political activity in Jerusalem by the PA, which is based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem in 1967 and annexed it in a move not recognized by the international community.

