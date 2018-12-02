Israeli Police Recommend Indicting PM Netanyahu and Wife on Bribery

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (AFP)

The Israel Police recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on bribery, fraud and breach-of-public trust charges on Sunday in the corruption investigation known as Case 4000.

This is the most important of the three police investigations against the prime minister, and has the potential to eventually bring down his government.



Police also recommended indicting former Bezeq and Walla! owner Shaul Elovitch, his wife Iris and a range of other top Bezeq officials.



The decision to publish the recommendations from the investigation came on Roni Alsheich's final day as commissioner of the the Israel Police.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit gave his permission for the publication of the recommendations and will make the final decision on whether to indict Netanyahu.



