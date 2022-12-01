  1. Home
  3. Israeli president starts Gulf visit among concern for his safety

Marwan Asmar

Published December 1st, 2022 - 09:23 GMT
Isaac Herzog (AFP/Getty Images File Photo)

ALBAWABA - Israeli president is travelling to Manama, Sunday 4 December as per the invitation of Bahraini King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa. Accompanied by a large Israeli delegation this is described as the first state visit for an Israeli politician. 

Security around Isaac Herzog is being stepped up because of concerns for his safety as many in Bahrain are not happy about the visit as seen from posts on the social media. 

Herzog will go after to the United Arab Emirates where he is attending the Abu Dhabi Space Debate held under the patronage of UAE president Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed and taking place on the 5-6 December. It is understood that India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also participating in the debate.

The Times of Israel carried a full report on the expected visit, saying Israel's security service the Shin Bet is boosting security around Herzog as he travels to the Gulf next week following an online social media campaign from locals opposed to his visit. The Israeli daily added one of the posts features a picture of Herzog with his eyes reddened and a fire behind him along with the captions “criminal” and “you are not welcome in Bahrain.”

 

 

