Israeli president starts Gulf visit among concern for his safety

ALBAWABA - Israeli president is travelling to Manama, Sunday 4 December as per the invitation of Bahraini King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa. Accompanied by a large Israeli delegation this is described as the first state visit for an Israeli politician.

Death threats against Israel President Herzog ahead of his historic visit to peace partner Bahrain on Sunday.https://t.co/CvWF2jjBkn — SimonWiesenthalCntr (@simonwiesenthal) December 1, 2022

Security around Isaac Herzog is being stepped up because of concerns for his safety as many in Bahrain are not happy about the visit as seen from posts on the social media.

Security officials recognize unusual protest online against President Herzog's visit to Bahrain next week. https://t.co/MtumTp1Xzq — Israel National News - Arutz Sheva (@ArutzSheva_En) December 1, 2022

Herzog will go after to the United Arab Emirates where he is attending the Abu Dhabi Space Debate held under the patronage of UAE president Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed and taking place on the 5-6 December. It is understood that India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also participating in the debate.

🔴 #BREAKING: Israeli President Isaac Herzog will make a State Visit to #Bahrain at the invitation of the King of Bahrain on December 4th



The following day, at the invitation of the President of the #UAE, Herzog will attend the Abu Dhabi Space Debatehttps://t.co/HbAEr3Wasw pic.twitter.com/uM1S5wZMFa — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) November 17, 2022

The Times of Israel carried a full report on the expected visit, saying Israel's security service the Shin Bet is boosting security around Herzog as he travels to the Gulf next week following an online social media campaign from locals opposed to his visit. The Israeli daily added one of the posts features a picture of Herzog with his eyes reddened and a fire behind him along with the captions “criminal” and “you are not welcome in Bahrain.”