An Israeli settler beats an old lady to the ground

ALBAWABA - An elderly Palestinian woman was attacked by an Israeli settler in Wadi al-Jouz neighborhood, in occupied East Jerusalem.

مستوطن يهاجم سيدة مقدسية قرب حي وادي الجوز pic.twitter.com/lVeDgkzEtp — نداء الأقصى_ Nedaa_Alaqssa (@Nedaa_Alaqssa) December 25, 2022

The attack on the elderly lade was on carried on Sunday evening. The settler soon got away.

🔴 متابعة صفا| مستوطن يعتدي على مسنة مقدسية قرب حي وادي الجوز بالقدس المحتلة pic.twitter.com/AiV2bpB9vF — Safaa (@Safaajalham) December 25, 2022

Sources told the Wafa news agency that an Israeli settler attacked the elderly and knocked her to the ground while she was present near the said neighborhood, before fleeing the scene. The image of the old lady on the ground is trending on the social media.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities states the Palestine Chronicle, adding that Over 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.