  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israeli settler set ablaze Palestinian homes, cars

Israeli settler set ablaze Palestinian homes, cars

Published February 27th, 2023 - 08:36 GMT
Israeli settlers raze Palestinian town in the West Bank.
This picture taken on February 27, 2023 shows an aerial view of a scrapyard where cars were torched overnight, in the Palestinian town of Huwara near Nablus in the occupied West Bank. Two Israelis living in the Har Bracha settlement near Nablus were killed on February 26 in a "Palestinian terror attack", officials said, sparking violence in which a Palestinian man was killed, while settlers torched homes in revenge. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)
Highlights
Israeli settlers kill 1, set ablaze Palestinian homes, cars

ALBAWABA - Israeli settlers razed the northern West Bank town of Hawara, setting ablaze homes, shops and cars in a large portion of the town in a revenge attack that followed the fatal shooting of two Israeli settlers in the area, Palestinian and Israeli media reported.

The escalation came hours after Jordan hosted senior officials from Israel and Palestine, along with Egypt and the United States. The meeting in the Jordanian Red Sea resort of Aqaba culminated in a pledge for calm in the West Bank.

The Israeli attack was to revenge the two fatal shootings of Israeli settlers carried out by a Palestinian gunman hours earlier, according to the Middle East Eye.

At least one Palestinian identified as Sameh Hamdullah Mahmoud Aktash, 37, was killed in the Sunday night attack, according to a Facebook post by the Palestine Ministry of Health.

It said he was shot by Israeli Defense Forces and armed Jewish settlers several times in the abdomen.

The Cradle Media, quoting the Palestinian Red Crescent, said at least 98 Palestinians were reported injured.

Homes, shops, cars and agricultural land were set ablaze in Hawara, a small town on the outskirts of the West Bank town of Nablus, according to Aljazeera News channel.

It said town residents accused Israeli occupation forces of giving settlers open access to the Palestinian town.

Almayadeen said at least more than 50 homes and 130 vehicles were set ablaze. 

Tags:IsraelWest BankHuwaraNablushouses set ablazecars set on fireviolence

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...