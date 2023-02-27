Israeli settler set ablaze Palestinian homes, cars

ALBAWABA - Israeli settlers razed the northern West Bank town of Hawara, setting ablaze homes, shops and cars in a large portion of the town in a revenge attack that followed the fatal shooting of two Israeli settlers in the area, Palestinian and Israeli media reported.

The escalation came hours after Jordan hosted senior officials from Israel and Palestine, along with Egypt and the United States. The meeting in the Jordanian Red Sea resort of Aqaba culminated in a pledge for calm in the West Bank.

PHOTOS: Horrifying scenes from Nablus-area town of Huwara, where Israeli settlers last night launched a massive attack against #Palestinians, killing one, injuring over a 100, burning dozens of properties including houses and vehicles.



Credit: Wafa News Agency pic.twitter.com/FeGgkFcpAL — Wafa News Agency - English (@WAFANewsEnglish) February 27, 2023

The Israeli attack was to revenge the two fatal shootings of Israeli settlers carried out by a Palestinian gunman hours earlier, according to the Middle East Eye.

At least one Palestinian identified as Sameh Hamdullah Mahmoud Aktash, 37, was killed in the Sunday night attack, according to a Facebook post by the Palestine Ministry of Health.

It said he was shot by Israeli Defense Forces and armed Jewish settlers several times in the abdomen.

Horrendous footage from Nablus-area town of Huwara, where Israeli settlers last night launched a massive attack against #Palestinians, killing one, injuring over a 100, burning dozens of properties including houses and vehicles. pic.twitter.com/P27Q5auzTX — Wafa News Agency - English (@WAFANewsEnglish) February 27, 2023

The Cradle Media, quoting the Palestinian Red Crescent, said at least 98 Palestinians were reported injured.

Flocks of settlers attack and burn Palestinian homes in Nablus under the protection of the Israeli army.



At least 98 injuries have been reported by the Red Crescent. pic.twitter.com/WTWlUIYvcb — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) February 26, 2023

Homes, shops, cars and agricultural land were set ablaze in Hawara, a small town on the outskirts of the West Bank town of Nablus, according to Aljazeera News channel.

It said town residents accused Israeli occupation forces of giving settlers open access to the Palestinian town.

Watch: Israeli settlers, and under proction from Israeli forces, set fire to dozens of #Palestinian vehicles in the town of Huwara, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.#نابلس #حوارة #قمة_العقبة pic.twitter.com/WV5W0NWgYD — Wafa News Agency - English (@WAFANewsEnglish) February 26, 2023

Almayadeen said at least more than 50 homes and 130 vehicles were set ablaze.