Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinians Homes in Urif, Nablus District in West Bank

Israeli settlers attacked a number of Palestinians homes, on Monday, in the Urif village, south of the northern occupied West Bank district of Nablus.

Ghassan Daghlas, an official who monitors settlement activity in the northern West Bank, told Ma'an that a group of Israeli settlers from the illegal Israeli settlement of Yitzhar, attacked a Palestinian neighborhood, east of the Urif village.

Daghlas said that Israeli settlers attempted setting an agricultural vehicle on fire and threw rocks at Palestinian homes in the village.

The attacked homes belonged to Samir Hashash, Ahmad Shihade, and Mounir al-Nawari.



Daghlas mentioned that the local security committee forced the Israeli settlers to withdraw from the village before carrying out more attacks towards the residents.

Many Palestinian activists and rights groups have accused Israel of fostering a "culture of impunity" for Israelis committing violent acts against Palestinians.

Better known as "price tag" attacks, extremist Israeli settlers use violent acts of retribution on Palestinians and their property to demonstrate their opposition to Israeli restrictions on settlements and their outposts in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli NGO B'Tselem reported that Israeli settlers' vandalism in the occupied West Bank is a daily routine and is fully backed by Israeli authorities.

