Israeli settlers close roads between Jenin and Tulkarm

ALBAWABA - According to WAFA News Agency, a number of Israeli settlers closed roads between Jenin and Tulkarm, attacking Palestinian vehicles with stones.

Witnesses said that a group of settlers closed the roads that connect the cities of Jenin and Tulkarm to Zibda village, west of the West Bank, throwing rocks at vehicles with Palestinian license plates.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces sealed off the checkpoint of Ya‘bad, known to settlers as Mevo Dotan. Also, a number of soldiers were deployed to nearby points in anticipation of any clashes that might spark between Palestinians and Israeli settlers.