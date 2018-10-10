Israeli Settlers Raid School in Occupied West Bank

A group of settlers attacked a boys’ school in the Palestinian village of Ourif. (AFP/File)

A group of settlers on Wednesday attacked a boys’ school in the Palestinian village of Ourif near the West Bank city of Nablus, according to a local official.

“Scores of Jewish settlers from the nearby Yitzhar settlement attacked the school with stones,” Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian official in charge of settlement affairs, said.

“The settlers were backed by Israeli troops who fired rubber bullets and teargas to disperse the students,” Daghlas said.

According to the official, at least one Palestinian student was injured after being struck by a rubber bullet.

More than 650,000 Jewish settlers now live on 196 settlements (built with the Israeli government’s approval) and more than 200 settler “outposts” (built without its approval) across the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian figures.

