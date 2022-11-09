Israeli society is extremist - Minister Gantz

ALBAWABA - Outgoing Defence Minister Benny Gantz, who will leave the seven-party coalition government because it lost the last elections and because of a coming Likud administration that warns Israeli society is heading towards extremism.

His comments are spreading on the social media and on news websites. He says what bothers him is the rise of extremism both inside Israel and the government.

"What really bothers me is not related to security, but the extremism in Israeli society,” he told journalists ahead of leaving office as quoted by The Jerusalem Post.

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is set to form the upcoming government in Israel after his right-wing alliance won last week’s legislative elections as stated by Anadolu, adding Netanyahu’s camp won 64 seats in the 120-seat Knesset (Israel’s parliament) against 51 seats for members of the current government led by Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

It was a disastrous loss and many say that Israeli society and politics have shifted to the extreme right with many zealots on board including racists like Itamar Ben Gvir.

One of his allies, Bezalel Smotrich, the head of the extremist Religious Zionism Party, wants to hold the defense portfolio in the upcoming government. Smotrich is known for his extremist views, including the annexation of the West Bank and the dismantling of the Israeli Civil Administration, which rules the Israeli settlements in the occupied territory, the Turkish news agency added.