  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israeli soldier with a 'born to kill' sign inspects Palestinians

Israeli soldier with a 'born to kill' sign inspects Palestinians

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published December 5th, 2022 - 11:31 GMT
Born to kill
An Israeli soldier has the 'born to kill' on his helmet (twitter)

ALBAWABA - An Israeli soldiers stands at a military checkpoint in Qalqilya in the occupied West Bank wearing a helmet reading 'BORN TO Kill'. He is inspecting Palestinians as they come and leave the controlled gate. 

The photo of the Israeli soldier is trending on the social media with images and commentary. 

The pictures of the soldier is repeated continually under different hashtags including (#Palestine #IsraeliCrimes #IsraeliTerrorism). One ironically added the US gives Israel $5 billion in aid every year so its soldiers can boast about killing Palestinians. 

The Times of Gaza stated: This reflects a mentality "that is widely embraced among the lsraeli occupation soldiers and proven by their actions."


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...