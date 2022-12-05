Israeli soldier with a 'born to kill' sign inspects Palestinians

ALBAWABA - An Israeli soldiers stands at a military checkpoint in Qalqilya in the occupied West Bank wearing a helmet reading 'BORN TO Kill'. He is inspecting Palestinians as they come and leave the controlled gate.

TODAY: An Israeli soldier is seen at a military-controlled gate near Qalqilya, West Bank, wearing a helmet reading "BORN TO KILL” while inspecting Palestinians. Photos by Activestills. pic.twitter.com/d6Kw9caWe3 — Activestills (@activestills) December 4, 2022

The photo of the Israeli soldier is trending on the social media with images and commentary.

US gives Israel $5 billion per year, so that it's occupation forces can openly boast about murdering Palestinians in occupied Palestine. pic.twitter.com/tj73wiigzU — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) December 4, 2022

The pictures of the soldier is repeated continually under different hashtags including (#Palestine #IsraeliCrimes #IsraeliTerrorism). One ironically added the US gives Israel $5 billion in aid every year so its soldiers can boast about killing Palestinians.

Attached are pictures for an lsraeli soldier at a checkpoint in Qalqilya wearing a helmet with the slogan ‘born to kill’ written on it, reflecting a mentality that is widely embraced among the lsraeli occupation soldiers and proven by their actions. pic.twitter.com/cmR4osBn2c — Shaima Ahmed 🌷 (@ShaimaSaqr) December 4, 2022

The Times of Gaza stated: This reflects a mentality "that is widely embraced among the lsraeli occupation soldiers and proven by their actions."