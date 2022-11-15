  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israeli soldier kills Jewish civilian mistaken for Palestinian

Israeli soldier kills Jewish civilian mistaken for Palestinian

Published November 15th, 2022 - 08:46 GMT
Israeli soldiers fire at Palestinians
Israeli security forces fire rubber bullets at Palestinian protesters in the West Bank city of Hebron, on 1 March 2022 (AFP)

ALBAWABA - An Israeli soldier kills a Jewish civilian after firing at him point blank. The soldier mistook the Israeli civilian for being a Palestinian. 

The news is trending on the social media with images as well as being covered by Israeli websites and internationally

The soldier reportedly approached an Israeli civilian at a bus station in the town of Ranana, near Tel Aviv, and opened fire at him killing him instantly according to the Palestine Chronicle. It added the Israeli police confirmed the soldier opened fire after feeling “unsafe as a citizen approached in a suspicious manner”, also leaving two others injured.

 

 

Tags:IsraelPalestineRananaTel Aviv

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...