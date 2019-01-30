Israeli Soldier Kills Palestinian Lady at Al-Zaayim Checkpoint in Occupied Jerusalem

Israeli army (Twitter)

Israeli security forces shot and killed a Palestinian woman at the al-Zaayim checkpoint, on a road that leads to the entrance of the illegal Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, east of occupied Jerusalem, on Wednesday morning.

Hebrew-language news sites reported that Israeli soldiers deployed at the checkpoint opened fire at a Palestinian woman who was allegedly wielding a knife and running towards them.

An Israeli police spokesperson said in a statement that the Palestinian woman attempted to stab one of the Israeli soldiers situated at the checkpoint, when security forces intervened and opened fire.

The woman was critically injured, however, succumbed to her injuries within a few minutes.

No injuries were reported among Israelis.

The checkpoint was temporarily closed following the alleged attack.

The Israeli police Commissioner, Yoram Halevi, visited the site of the attack and said, “Police are investigating where the female suspect came from and heightened security is continuing in the area.”

