Israeli Soldiers Arrest 10 Palestinians in West Bank Raids
Israeli army raids West Bank Palestinian camp after occupation soldier death. (AFP/File)
Israeli forces detained at least eight Palestinians, including former prisoners during predawn Thursday raids, throughout the occupied West Bank.
According to the Palestinian Prisoner's Society (PPS), Israeli forces detained two Palestinians in the southern West Bank district of Hebron; They were identified as Murad Riad al-Sawayti and Anas al-Najjar.
In the central West Bank district of Jerusalem, three Palestinians were detained; PPS identified them as Fadi al-Matour, Abdullah Alqam, and Kamal Abu Qawaidar.
In the northern West Bank district of Nablus, Israeli forces detained a former Palestinian prisoner, who was identified as Tareq al-Samhan.
In the northern West Bank district of Tulkarem, another two former Palestinian prisoners were detained; PPS identified them as Walid Issam Asfour, 25, and Munther Muhammad Ashour, 30.
According to prisoners rights group Addameer, there are 5,640 Palestinian prisoners currently being held in Israeli prisons.
