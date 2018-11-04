Israeli Soldiers Arrest 5 Palestinians in West Bank Raids
Israeli forces detained at least five Palestinians across the occupied West Bank on predawn Sunday.
According to Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS), Israeli forces detained two Palestinians in the southern West Bank district of Hebron. They were identified as Muhammad Ahmad Awawda, 21, and Muaman Hassan al-Natsheh.
In the central West Bank district of Ramallah, another two Palestinians were detained. PPS identified them as Abed Farouq Bairat and Ihab Tah al-Tamimi.
In the northern West Bank district of Qalqiliya, one Palestinian was detained and identified as Abed al-Rahman Salah Adili.
Israeli raids into Palestinian towns and villages are near daily occurrence in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
According to prisoners rights group Addameer, there are 5,640 Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli prisons, of whom 270 are child prisoners, of whom 50 are under the age of 16 years.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
