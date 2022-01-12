  1. Home
Israeli Soldiers Handcuff, Beat an 80-Year-Old Palestinian and Leave Him For Dead

Published January 12th, 2022 - 12:33 GMT
The late Omar Abdel-Majid Assad
The late Omar Abdel-Majid Assad (Twitter)

ALBAWABA - Breaking on the social media is the death of the 80-year-old Palestinian man who was assaulted by Israeli soldiers and left for dead in the village of Jaljalia, north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

The social media is highlighting this news at length because of the late age of the Palestinian man. Omar Abdel-Majid Assad died in the early hours of Wednesday morning after being detained by Israeli soldiers who raided the village. He died of a heart-attack after being assaulted, handcuffed and beaten by the soldiers.

The Palestinian Quds Press tweeted:  "The occupation army detained the elderly martyr Omar Abdel-Majid Asaad (80 years) while returning to his home late at night, and harassed him and handcuffed him, which led to his death."

The Lebanese Al Mayadeen Arabic news channel stated:  The Israeli occupation forces detained the elderly #Omar_Abdul_Majid_Assaad from the village of #Jaljalia, north of Ramallah, and handcuffed and blindfolded him, and abused and assaulted him, and leaving him lying on the ground until he died.

The Palestine Chronicle reports that the head of the Jiljilya Village Council Fouad Moutee told Wafa (the Palestinian Press Agency) Abdelmajid As’ad was going home after a visit to his relatives when Israeli soldiers stopped his vehicle and pulled him out of it, blindfolded, handcuffed, and harassed him before leaving him in an under-construction building.

As’ad’s nephew, Mohammad, told Palestine TV that Israeli soldiers brutally assaulted his uncle in the under-construction home, then, after realizing that he was dead, they just left him on the ground and left the area.

“He was an old man with respiratory issues,” Mohammad said in a quote by the Palestine Chronicle and added that at approximately 4:30 in the morning, after the Israeli soldiers had left the area, residents rushed to the building and found As’ad’s body. They hold the Israeli soldiers responsible for his death.

