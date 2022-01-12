Israeli Soldiers Handcuff, Beat an 80-Year-Old Palestinian and Leave Him For Dead

ALBAWABA - Breaking on the social media is the death of the 80-year-old Palestinian man who was assaulted by Israeli soldiers and left for dead in the village of Jaljalia, north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

The death of the elderly Omar Abdel-Majid Asaad (80 years), in the village of Jaljalia, north of Ramallah, after being detained and assaulted by the Israeli terrorists forces, which led to a heart attack. #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/LBSjh1pGbQ — NEWS ABOUT IRAN MILITARY AND MIDDLE EAST/AFRICA/ (@IranDrones) January 12, 2022

The social media is highlighting this news at length because of the late age of the Palestinian man. Omar Abdel-Majid Assad died in the early hours of Wednesday morning after being detained by Israeli soldiers who raided the village. He died of a heart-attack after being assaulted, handcuffed and beaten by the soldiers.

⚠️ the elderly Omar Abdel-Majid Asaad (80 years), from the village of Jaljalia, north of Ramallah was murdered by the IOF after being detained and assaulted by the Apartheid authorities. A martyr older than the occupation! Rest in Power ya 3am 💔😢 https://t.co/DqFpHzTf92 pic.twitter.com/b45Fq1q232 — FILISAPIEN🔆 (@FILISAPIEN) January 12, 2022

The Palestinian Quds Press tweeted: "The occupation army detained the elderly martyr Omar Abdel-Majid Asaad (80 years) while returning to his home late at night, and harassed him and handcuffed him, which led to his death."

The martyrdom of the elderly Omar Abdel Majid Asaad (80 years), from the village of Jaljalia, north of Ramallah, after being detained and assaulted by the occupation soldiers

They beat him to death!!#CrimesAgainstHumanity #BreakingNews #IsraeliCrimespic.twitter.com/GaPMcOVNHk https://t.co/tlRyrAo5yO — أَنوار 𓂆 (@klaib94) January 12, 2022

The Lebanese Al Mayadeen Arabic news channel stated: The Israeli occupation forces detained the elderly #Omar_Abdul_Majid_Assaad from the village of #Jaljalia, north of Ramallah, and handcuffed and blindfolded him, and abused and assaulted him, and leaving him lying on the ground until he died.

استشهاد المسن

عمر عبد المجيد اسعد

بعد احتازه من قبل قوات الاحتلال#فريق_مجاهدون pic.twitter.com/K2nLJI7BQQ — فلسطينية وافتخر (@cn2ehrpWF3b1qei) January 12, 2022

The Palestine Chronicle reports that the head of the Jiljilya Village Council Fouad Moutee told Wafa (the Palestinian Press Agency) Abdelmajid As’ad was going home after a visit to his relatives when Israeli soldiers stopped his vehicle and pulled him out of it, blindfolded, handcuffed, and harassed him before leaving him in an under-construction building.

As’ad’s nephew, Mohammad, told Palestine TV that Israeli soldiers brutally assaulted his uncle in the under-construction home, then, after realizing that he was dead, they just left him on the ground and left the area.

This is so disgusting that it makes me want to destroy the entire Israeli army.

80-Year-Old Palestinian Man Dies after Being Beaten by Israeli Soldiers near Ramallah https://t.co/66SSo1azaA via @PalestineChron — david johnson (@millriv) January 12, 2022

“He was an old man with respiratory issues,” Mohammad said in a quote by the Palestine Chronicle and added that at approximately 4:30 in the morning, after the Israeli soldiers had left the area, residents rushed to the building and found As’ad’s body. They hold the Israeli soldiers responsible for his death.