Israeli soldiers shoot dead three Palestinian in Nablus

ALBAWABA Israeli soldiers shot dead three Palestinian gunmen after they fired at troops in the occupied northern West Bank near Nablus, the army said on Sunday, as violence in the region continued.

عاجل | وزارة الصحة الفلسطينية: استشهاد 3 مواطنين عقب إطلاق الاحتلال النار عليهم قرب #نابلس pic.twitter.com/tV8KCGQ1yT — الجزيرة مصر (@AJA_Egypt) March 12, 2023

The military said that "armed gunmen opened fire" on soldiers at an army position near the Jit junction west of Nablus, with the soldiers responding with "live fire".

"Blood and roses... young men adorn the scene of the assassination of 3 Palestinians near a village south-west of Nablus. "

تغطية صحفية: "دماء وورود.. شبان يزينون مكان اغتيال 3 فلسطينيين قرب مفرق قرية صرّة جنوب غرب نابلس". pic.twitter.com/QIvIaODDAN — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) March 12, 2023

Since the start of the year, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has claimed the lives of 81 Palestinian adults and children, including militants and civilians.

12 Israeli civilians, including three children, and one policeman, as well as one Ukrainian civilian have been killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official sources from both sides.