Israeli soldiers shoot dead two Palestinian brothers in Ramallah

Marwan Asmar

Published November 29th, 2022 - 12:22 GMT
Two brothers killed
Jawad and Thafer Abdul Rahman Rimawi (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Two Palestinian brothers were shot dead, Wednesday, by Israeli soldiers near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

Jawad and Thafer Abdul Rahman Rimawi were from the village of Kufr Ein, near Ramallah. Israeli soldiers opened fire at the 22 and 21 year-old siblings and instantly killed them. Their name is trending on the social media.

Jawad, a new Business Administration graduate from Birzeit University, was shot in the pelvis, and his bother Thafer, a fourth-year Technology student also at Birzeit University, was shot in the chest, said the Palestinian Ministry of Health according to WAFA.

Meanwhile and on the same day Israeli forces attacked a town in the south of the occupied West Bank, killing one Palestinian by targeting him in the head with live fire, while injuring many more. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that Mufeed Akhlail from Beit Amr near Hebron was killed.

On the two brothers this is what one wrote with a sense of loss: 

 

