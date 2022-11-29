Israeli soldiers shoot dead two Palestinian brothers in Ramallah

ALBAWABA - Two Palestinian brothers were shot dead, Wednesday, by Israeli soldiers near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

هذه فلسطينية قريرة العين سعيدة بوجود نجليها وابنتها حولها، اليوم أعدم الاحتلال ظافر الريماوي وشقيقه جواد إعداما ميدانيا في بلدة كفر عين في رام الله ..الواقع البشع الذي يعيشه الفلسطينيون أمام مجتمع دولي لا يسمع ولا يرى.#خبرني pic.twitter.com/1jl0HXLz5u — خبرني Khaberni (@khaberni) November 29, 2022

Jawad and Thafer Abdul Rahman Rimawi were from the village of Kufr Ein, near Ramallah. Israeli soldiers opened fire at the 22 and 21 year-old siblings and instantly killed them. Their name is trending on the social media.

فلسطين تصبح على شهيدين شقيقين برصاص احتلال مجرم .. رحم الله جواد وظافر ريماري وصبّر عائلتهم pic.twitter.com/rcD7knejza — Tamer Almisshal تامر المسحال (@TamerMisshal) November 29, 2022

Jawad, a new Business Administration graduate from Birzeit University, was shot in the pelvis, and his bother Thafer, a fourth-year Technology student also at Birzeit University, was shot in the chest, said the Palestinian Ministry of Health according to WAFA.

Meanwhile and on the same day Israeli forces attacked a town in the south of the occupied West Bank, killing one Palestinian by targeting him in the head with live fire, while injuring many more. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that Mufeed Akhlail from Beit Amr near Hebron was killed.

Jawad Rimawi, who was murdered along with his brother by lsraeli forces this morning in Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/U8ef5NwlP8 — EMY - GAZA (@EmyPalestine) November 29, 2022

