Israeli Soldiers Shoot Dead Young Palestinian Mohammad Marei in Jenin

Sally Shakkour

Published June 29th, 2022 - 06:32 GMT
Palestinian man
Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian early during clashes in the hotspot town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian sources said. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP)

Palestinian man Mohammad Marei was killed after being shot by Israeli forces during a raid into the Jenin camp in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian local media sources stated.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the 25-year-old man died after a bullet broke through his chest. Furthermore, the Wafa news agency said the Palestinian man was killed during an Israeli raid on the town of Jenin.

Dozens were seen protesting in the streets of Jenin denouncing the death of Mohammad Marei while carrying his body to its final resting place. Demonstrators have also slammed Israeli oppression and continued assaults on Jenin. 

