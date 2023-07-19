Israeli strike on Damascus kills 2 Syrian soldiers

ALBAWABA - Earlier on Wednesday, an Israeli airstrike was carried out near the Syrian capital of Damascus killing two Syrian soldiers. The strike is believed to have targeted military positions around the town of Dimas as well as the Beirut-Damascus highway west of the capital.

“At about 12:25 a.m. the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression with bursts of missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus,” a military source said in a statement to SANA news agency.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the air attacks marked the 20th time Israel has struck targets in Syria so far this year. Earlier this month, the Israeli army carried out air strikes near the government-dominated city of Homs.