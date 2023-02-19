Israeli strike kills 5 in Syria

ALBAWABA - Israeli missile strike hit residential buildings killing 5 people in the Syrian Damascus capital on Saturday night, SANA news agency reported.

Fifteen others were wounded in the strike in the Kafar Sousah neighborhood.

Syrian air defenses were activated following the attack. There was no comment from the Israel Defense Forces, The Times of Israel said.

Aftermath photos were released online showing a destroyed building with parts on fire and rescue teams arrived to transport wounded people to hospitals.

Videos Allegedly showing missiles in the sky of Syria were also shared on Twitter.