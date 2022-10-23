Israeli Strikes Over Damascus Intercepted by Syrian Forces

ALBAWABA - Israeli missiles seen over the skies of Damascus as reported by the local and international media. The strikes, the first in a month were made on the southern side of the Syria capital.

#Syria has intercepted Israeli missiles over the capital Damascus, according to state media.https://t.co/kInWDZ7fzH — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 22, 2022

The strikes on Friday were intercepted by Syrian batteries according to the country's Sana news agency. These are the first strikes since 17 September.

Quoting Sana Press TV stated: The raid saw "the Israeli enemy" firing several missiles at the targeted area from the direction of the northeastern side of Lake Tiberias, which is located in the northern part of the Tel Aviv-occupied Palestinian territories.

Syria intercepts Israeli strikes: state media https://t.co/hEr2AMFzhz — Xuenou (@xuenou) October 23, 2022

It added "the [Syrian] Army's air defenses intercepted and destroyed most of the fired missiles," the source further stated, insisting that the attack had only resulted in "material damage."