Israeli Strikes Southern Lebanon

Published August 5th, 2021 - 03:48 GMT
Border fence between Lebanon and Israel
hTe border fence between Israel and Lebanon with the southern Lebanese village of Blida in the background (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - Southern Lebanon is under fire from Israeli warplanes. The raids which were launched, Wednesday night, Thursday morning were in response to what the Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adrayee were in response to three rockets that were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel.

The Israeli army fired 100 artillery shells on different targets inside Lebanon according to the Jerusalem Post.

The UNIFEL Head of Mission Major General Stephano Del Col who chaired a meeting of senior officers from the Israeli and Lebanese armies appealed for de-escalation. He said both sides should “use this tripartite forum for what it is worth – to explore ways to enforce security and stability along the Blue Line,” as reported in the Lebanese website naharnet.

Meanwhile Adrayee and as reported in the Turkish Anadolu news agency, “the raids will continue and may escalate against terrorist attempts” and added Lebanon ‘bears full responsibility for what is happening inside its territory.”

The Lebanese An-Nahar newspaper reported Israeli warplanes targeted a forested area just outside the town of Aaichiyeh in southern Lebanon. This is the first series of strikes against southern Lebanon in seven years according to the AFP Agency.

