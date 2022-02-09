Israeli Strikes Syria, Reportedly Kill One and Injure Five

Israeli missile strikes in Syria killed one soldier and injured five others in the early hours of Feb. 9, 2022, Syria’s state news agency (SANA) reported.

The statement from SANA reported that the exchange occurred after Syrian air defenses opened fire following Israeli missile attacks on targets around Damascus and the Golan Heights.

Israel’s army reported that its strikes were in response to an anti-aircraft missile launched from Syria toward areas in northern Israel. Israel’s army said the anti-aircraft missile exploded mid-air and did not need to be intercepted.

After acknowledging the anti-aircraft missile at approximately 2 a.m., Israel's army released a follow up report an hour later acknowledging it struck “surface-to-air targets in Syria, including radar and anti-aircraft batteries.”

