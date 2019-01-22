Israeli Tanks Open Heavy Fire on Border Fence in Claimed Retaliation
Israeli soldier walking next to a tank. (AFP/ File)
Israeli tanks heavily opened fire, on Tuesday, after shots were fired at Israeli forces near the security border fence in the northern besieged Gaza Strip.
Hebrew-language news outlets reported that Israeli forces along the Israel-Gaza security border fence were allegedly shot at by Palestinians from Gaza.
Sources added that Israeli tanks targeted and attacked the area, where shots were fired from.
No injuries were reported.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
