Israeli Troops Arrest 25 Palestinians in The West Bank

Israeli troops have arrested 25 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, Jordanian news agency Petra reported.

The army stormed the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, Salfit, Jenin, and East Jerusalem, the Palestinian Prisoners' Society said in a statement. It added that the citizens were arrested under the pretext that they were wanted by Israeli authorities.

Israeli troops kill Palestinian driver, wound his wife https://t.co/oBWpHkmtEc pic.twitter.com/ZgQxH2NJt2 — Al Jazeera News (@AJENews) April 6, 2021

Israel occupied east Jerusalem and the West Bank in the 1967 Six-Day War. It later annexed east Jerusalem.

Israel sees all of Jerusalem as its undivided capital, while the Palestinians see east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

Sumaya said Israeli troops ordered them to stop the car & turn it off, so they did. She said a soldier then looked at them & told them they could leave.

As the couple turned the car back on & prepared to leave, “they all started spraying us with bullets”https://t.co/BKomAEdu7G — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) April 7, 2021

