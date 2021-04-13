Israeli Troops Arrest 25 Palestinians in The West Bank

  1. Home
Israeli troops have arrested 25 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, Jordanian news agency Petra reported.

The army stormed the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, Salfit, Jenin, and East Jerusalem, the Palestinian Prisoners' Society said in a statement. It added that the citizens were arrested under the pretext that they were wanted by Israeli authorities.

Israel occupied east Jerusalem and the West Bank in the 1967 Six-Day War. It later annexed east Jerusalem.

 

Israel sees all of Jerusalem as its undivided capital, while the Palestinians see east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

