  Israeli troops kill 231 Palestinians in 2022

Published January 3rd, 2023 - 06:12 GMT
Israeli troops
Israeli soldiers are pictured in the Palestinian village of Kafr Dan in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, on January 2, 2023, during an operation to demolish the homes of two Palestinians accused of killing an Israeli soldier. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP)

ALBAWABA - 2022 was the deadliest year for Palestinians. As per numerous reports 231 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire. 

The social media is trending with the latest figures as the United Nations has confirmed this has been a deadly year for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem.

Sadly the killing spree is set to continue into 2023 with the first two youths killed just after the New Year. Israeli occupation forces killed two young Palestinian men and wounded three others, one of them critical, in the town of Kufr Dan, near Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said the Israeli army killed Mohammad Samer Houshieh, 22, and Fouad Mahmoud Abed, 25.

