Israeli troops kill 231 Palestinians in 2022

ALBAWABA - 2022 was the deadliest year for Palestinians. As per numerous reports 231 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire.

231 Palestinians were murdered by the Israeli regime in 2022 pic.twitter.com/IWrsMFkNb8 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) January 2, 2023

The social media is trending with the latest figures as the United Nations has confirmed this has been a deadly year for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem.

The Palestinians killed by the lsraeli occupation forces in 2022. pic.twitter.com/wSKUwCh5KS — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) December 31, 2022

Sadly the killing spree is set to continue into 2023 with the first two youths killed just after the New Year. Israeli occupation forces killed two young Palestinian men and wounded three others, one of them critical, in the town of Kufr Dan, near Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

British activist Sarah Wilkinson pays tribute to the slain Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in 2022. pic.twitter.com/9HR4D1WznX — Wafa News Agency - English (@WAFANewsEnglish) January 2, 2023

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said the Israeli army killed Mohammad Samer Houshieh, 22, and Fouad Mahmoud Abed, 25.