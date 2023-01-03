Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian teen

ALBAWABA - Israeli troops shot dead a 15-year-old Palestinian boy on Tuesday, after storming the Dheisheh Camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem.

WATCH: #BNNPalestine Reports



Israeli forces killed a Palestinian child, Adam Ayyad, 15, during a military raid in the Al #Dheisha refugee camp, south of the #WestBank city of #Bethlehem.

Adam Essam Shaker Ayyad was shot "with a bullet to the chest fired by the occupation soldiers during the aggression on Bethlehem at dawn today," the Palestinian Health Ministry said, according to AFP.

The latest killing, the third since the New Year, is trending on the social media with plenty of coverage.

Israeli forces stormed the camp, raiding and ransacking Palestinian-owned homes, resulting in clashes in which soldiers fired live and rubber-coated steel bullets, as well as sound and toxic gas canisters.



Meanwhile, the forces detained one young man after raiding his home.

The deceased boy was quickly taken to the Biet Jala Hospital, but died on arrival, according to reports. He was shot after skirmishes with Israeli troops, who raided the camp.

Adam Ayyad, 15, asked his mother for stuffed zucchini cooked in yoghurt for lunch today… An Israeli bullet to his chest during an Israeli invasion to Dhesiheh refugee camp ended the 10th grader life short. Way too short.

On Monday, two Palestinian men were shot dead in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, when clashes broke out as the army demolished the homes of two Palestinians accused of killing an Israeli soldier in September, AFP added.