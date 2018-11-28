Israeli UN Envoy Says U.S. Likely to Release 'Deal of Century' in Early 2019

“Deal of the Century” (Twitter)

The Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, announced, on Tuesday, that the United States Trump administration expects to release its so-called “Deal of the Century” in the beginning of 2019.

Danon told a group of U.N. reporters that with Israeli elections, which are likely to take place next May or June, there is "a window of opportunity for the administration to present the peace plan" early next year.

Danon said that the release of the peace plan in early 2019, before the Israeli elections, would allow Trump to be “able to come and present it without interfering in a political debate in Israel."

He added, "We don't know the details of the plan but we know that it's completed,” and that he does not know if the two-state solution was included in the peace plan.

Danon noted that if the U.S. Trump administration doesn't release the Middle East peace plan soon, then it should wait until next fall when there is a new Israeli government.

