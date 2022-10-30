  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israeli Violence, Deadliest For Palestinians

Israeli Violence, Deadliest For Palestinians

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published October 30th, 2022 - 09:30 GMT
Settler violence against Palestinians
File: Israeli soldiers stand by as Israeli settlers throw stones at Palestinians during clashes in the town of Huwara in the West Bank on October 13, 2022. (Oren ZIV / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The year 2022 maybe remembered as one of the deadliest for Palestinians who are at the receiving end of the bullets of Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers.  

This warning is coming from the United Nations, and specifically its UN Middle East peace coordinator Tor Wennesland who is on record for saying so because of what he sees on the ground in the Palestinian occupied territories. 

His views are trending on the social media. “So far, 2022 is on course to be the deadliest year for the Palestinians in the West Bank since [Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs] began systematically tracking Palestinian fatalities in 2005,” Tor Wennesland said in a briefing to the UN Security Council on Friday as quoted by the Palestine Chronicle

 

He added that the “already explosive situation” will only deteriorate unless there is a return to political dialogue.

Wennesland told the UN Security Council on an open debate on Palestine that Jewish settlers are to be blamed for the spiralling violence, adding that "in total....32 Palestinians, including six children, were killed by Israeli forces during demonstrations, clashes, search-and-arrest operations, attacks and alleged attacks against Israelis, and other incidents, and 311 Palestinians, including one woman and eight children, were injured" as quoted the Wafa.

Tags:IsraelPalestineNablusTor WenneslandUN Security Council

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...