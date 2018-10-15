Israeli Warplane Strikes Northeastern Gaza
An Israeli warplane on Sunday struck an area near the city of Beit Hanoun in the northeastern Gaza Strip, apparently causing no casualties.
According to an Anadolu Agency correspondent based nearby, the warplane targeted an area from which Palestinian activists had reportedly been flying incendiary kites.
No casualties were reported in connection with the incident.
Since March 30, when Palestinians began holding regular rallies along the Gaza-Israel buffer zone, activists have been flying incendiary kites and balloons over the buffer zone into Israeli territory.
According to Israeli officials, the improvised aerial weapons have caused a number of fires inside Israel, resulting in significant material damage -- but no deaths or injuries.
Since March, more than 200 Palestinians have been martyred and thousands more injured in anti-occupation protests along the Gaza border.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
- Gaza Strip: Three wounded in Israel strikes
- Israeli Warplanes Strike Palestinian Security Targets in Gaza Strip; Commander of Elite Israeli Unit Killed in West Bank
- Israeli strike kills two in Gaza
- Gaza Strip: At least 17 Palestinians wounded in Israeli air strikes
- Israeli warplanes strike Gaza-Egypt border, killing two