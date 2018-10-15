Israeli Warplane Strikes Northeastern Gaza

An Israeli Air Force F-15 takes off during the Blue Flag air exercise at the Ovda air force base. (Jack Guez/AFP)

An Israeli warplane on Sunday struck an area near the city of Beit Hanoun in the northeastern Gaza Strip, apparently causing no casualties.

According to an Anadolu Agency correspondent based nearby, the warplane targeted an area from which Palestinian activists had reportedly been flying incendiary kites.

No casualties were reported in connection with the incident.

Since March 30, when Palestinians began holding regular rallies along the Gaza-Israel buffer zone, activists have been flying incendiary kites and balloons over the buffer zone into Israeli territory.

According to Israeli officials, the improvised aerial weapons have caused a number of fires inside Israel, resulting in significant material damage -- but no deaths or injuries.

Since March, more than 200 Palestinians have been martyred and thousands more injured in anti-occupation protests along the Gaza border.

