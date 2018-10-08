Israeli Warplane Strikes Rafah in Gaza
Israeli airforce Dassault Mirage III fighters fly over the Sinai peninsula at the Israeli-Egyptian border. (AFP/File)
An Israeli warplane carried out an airstrike, on Monday morning, targeting east of Rafah City in the southern besieged Gaza Strip.
A Ma'an reporter said that an Israeli warplane fired a missile that landed next to a group of Palestinian youths, who were near the return camps east of Rafah.
No injuries were reported.
The Israeli army confirmed that an Israeli warplane targeted a group of Palestinians due to them allegedly launching incendiary balloons and kites towards Israeli communities surrounding Gaza.
Israeli warplanes had also targeted a medical point in the southern Gaza Strip, on Thursday, causing only damages to the building without any injuries reported.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
