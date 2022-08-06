Israeli Warplanes Attack Homes in Rafah With 30 Injured, Mostly Kids

  1. Home
Published August 6th, 2022 - 07:55 GMT
ALBAWABA - Israeli warplanes attack homes in Rafah in Gaza. Reports with images say more than 30 people are injured with dozens of them are injured. 

The number of those killed in Gaza raises to 15 with the number of civilians injured climbing to more than 200. 


