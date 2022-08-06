Israeli Warplanes Attack Homes in Rafah With 30 Injured, Mostly Kids

ALBAWABA - Israeli warplanes attack homes in Rafah in Gaza. Reports with images say more than 30 people are injured with dozens of them are injured.

New massacre in Rafah, Israeli warplanes attacked inhabitant home. More than 30 injuries among them dozens of children reported so far! #GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/Bx0xbX5RoE — Palestine News (@palestinelatest) August 6, 2022

The number of those killed in Gaza raises to 15 with the number of civilians injured climbing to more than 200.