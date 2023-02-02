Israeli warplanes bomb Gaza

  1. Home
Published February 2nd, 2023 - 04:22 GMT
ALBAWABA - Israeli warplanes are bombing different parts of Gaza. This operation has continued throughout the early hours of early Thursday.

The Israeli warplanes termed as sorties by the Times of Israel is confirmed and trending on the social media

There is confusion in the media about who started this latest round. The Israeli media says the bombing were in retaliation to the strikes carried out by the Palestinian resistance movement on Israeli settlements to the north of Gaza.

However, Palestinian sources say the strikes on Gaza first started on Thursday, the Palestinian resistance retaliated and then Israeli warplanes responded.

 

