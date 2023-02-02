Israeli warplanes bomb Gaza

ALBAWABA - Israeli warplanes are bombing different parts of Gaza. This operation has continued throughout the early hours of early Thursday.

فيديو| طائرات الاحتلال تشن عدة غارات على موقع للمقاومة جنوب مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/Aj4seL8N2z — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) February 2, 2023

The Israeli warplanes termed as sorties by the Times of Israel is confirmed and trending on the social media.

Israel bombs Hamas sites in retaliatory Gaza strikes; rocket sirens sound in Sderot https://t.co/eUWza1gMTP — The New Headline (@thenew_headline) February 2, 2023

There is confusion in the media about who started this latest round. The Israeli media says the bombing were in retaliation to the strikes carried out by the Palestinian resistance movement on Israeli settlements to the north of Gaza.

Israel bombs Hamas sites in retaliatory Gaza strikes; rocket sirens sound in Sderot https://t.co/z69F9gTmDW via @timesofisrael — Uriel Ben Avraham (@Jerusalem2004) February 2, 2023

However, Palestinian sources say the strikes on Gaza first started on Thursday, the Palestinian resistance retaliated and then Israeli warplanes responded.